Wijnaldum explains LFC dressing-room reaction to Alisson’s blunders

Gini Wijnaldum has explained how Liverpool’s players simply wanted to get back into the game after Alisson’s mistakes to make up for the Brazilian’s errors after how many times he’s saved us in the past.

Alisson transformed Liverpool upon arrival in 2018 and you can count the amount of big mistakes he’s made at costly moments on one hand.

Versus Manchester City though, he dropped two clangers and arguably could have done better for Phil Foden’s effort as well…

It was an evening to forget for Ali but Gini’s comments prove the squad is still very much behind the world-class Brazilian.

“When you play football, you always know everyone can make a mistake,” Wijnaldum told Liverpool’s official website.

“If you look at the whole season, I don’t know how many players made a mistake. And if you look at the other side, he [Alisson] saved us so much.

“It will always happen that a goalkeeper makes a mistake. You just try to fix it in the game.

“We were more disappointed that we couldn’t change it around for him because if you look at since he was here how many times he saved us – he won trophies for us – it’s difficult that we couldn’t change it around for him.”

Ali was ill last week and missed our midweek defeat to Brighton, so there’s a chance that could have affected his performance on Sunday.

Hopefully he’ll be back to his best for Saturday lunchtime’s crucial tie with Leicester City, which considering the Premier League table, will be crucial to both side’s chances of top four finishes.

Chelsea look like a serious side again with Thomas Tuchel as manager, so it’s not going to be easy unless we turn it around fast.