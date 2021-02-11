£36m midfielder rejects contract extension with Liverpool reportedly eyeing up a move

Denis Zakaria has reportedly rejected a fresh contract offer from Borussia Monchengladbach, with Premier League champions Liverpool eyeing the midfielder up for a move this summer.

That’s according to BILD (via Sport Witness), who claim a transfer for the 24-year-old is ‘on the way’, with the Reds one of the teams ‘interested’ in him.

Zakaria is valued at £36million by Transfermarkt and his current deal with Gladbach runs out in 2022, with the German outfit said to be keen on ensuring he doesn’t leave for free.

BILD have given the Austria international just a 10% chance of staying put this summer, with Liverpool credited with especial interest in the midfielder.

As it stands, Gini Wijnaldum will leave Anfield at the end of the season, with his contract running out in just four months’ time and Zakaria could be a good replacement for his spot in the squad.

Their playing styles aren’t all that similar, but with the rise of young attack-minded midfielder Curtis Jones, there could be space in the squad for a more defensive unit.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid are also credited with interest in Zakaria, as per BILD.