Agent reveals he told Mane to find Sarr an apartment in Liverpool last month

The agent of Watford star Ismaila Sarr has revealed he told Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to find a flat in Merseyside for his compatriot during the January transfer window.

Thierno Seydi, who worked with Didier Drogba during his Chelsea days, also claimed the Reds were close to brokering a deal worth around £35million but couldn’t stump up the cash.

Speaking to Pan African Football, the agent explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has left the finances of most clubs in tatters. “The damage is immeasurable with the financial and economic crisis that the clubs are suffering from,” he said.

“The priority in this crisis must return to health, because the bodies are sick. Obviously, the repercussions of this crisis extending to football which suffers the consequences of this health crisis.

“With Liverpool, [last month] we were at the stage of signing the contract to bind the Reds to Ismaila Sarr. Everything was set, the monthly salary and the length of the lease.

“I even asked Sadio Mane to find him an apartment. But in the end, the club could not put €40million on the table to finalise the deal. If the English clubs are having difficulty raising funds, this reflects the depth of the crisis affecting football.”

It’s nothing new to hear Liverpool and Sarr mentioned in the same breath, with France Football (via Sport Witness) crediting the Reds with interest in the Watford star as recent as last month.

Seydi’s words have confirmed this report was accurate, which now makes us at EOTK wonder if there could be another attempt for the Senegal international this summer…

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Leeds United star Rahpinha – but we’d hazard a guess that it could be a toss-up between the two when the window re-opens, as opposed to signing both.