Bookies slash odds on Raphinha joining Liverpool

Ladbrokes released a press-release today in which they told media outlets Raphinha’s odds of joining Liverpool this summer have been cut to 6/4.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Raphina’s undoubtedly been one of Leeds’ standout players so far this season and there’s every chance a Merseyside move could soon be on the cards if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

This sounds pretty exciting, but in reality, Bookmakers do it all the time to rustle up interest and to get some bets placed early on the summer transfer market.

It’s not like they have any inside information – they’re just reacting to the news that has broken this week about potential interest in the Brazilian.

The 24-year-old has excelled at Elland Road this term for Marcelo Bielsa’s promoted side, scoring goals, registering assists and showing off a very impressive bag of tricks.

He needs to score and assist more, but he’s a player we at EOTK like very much.

Still, Leeds have plenty of money – and considering the fact they’re not going to be relegated – won’t be in a position where they have to sell on the cheap.

As a result, we can see Raphinha costing £60m+, which makes him a risky potential transfer.

The trick would have been getting him in summer 2020 when he was still at Rennes!