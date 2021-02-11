Details emerge as Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham £1.2m for Harvey Elliott

Liverpool have been ordered to pay £1.2million initially to Fulham for Harvey Elliott by the Professional Football Compensation Committee.

This decision comes after the two clubs could not agree on a transfer fee for the young winger, with the Premier League champions offering a thirteenth of what the Londoners were demanding.

As reported by The Times’ Paul Joyce, Liverpool will pay a further £500,000 when Elliott sings two professional contracts and first-team appearances could max out the total fee at £4.3million.

In an article earlier this month, we estimated the Reds could be forced to pay around £6million for Elliott, with Fulham demanding £10million and the Reds only willing to offer £750,000.

And honestly – even if Liverpool were forced to cough up the entire potential £4.3million right now, they’d still be getting the best 17-year-old in the country for an absolute steal.

Elliott has been smashing it at Blackburn Rovers on loan this season, racking up an impressive 12 goal contributions in 22 Championship games so far.

A player of his age going into the second tier from a Premier League side and slotting into the first-team is almost unheard of, but the 17-year-old is freakishly good.

Elliott will return from his loan at Blackburn this summer.