Juventus applauded for rejecting Liverpool’s bid for Chiellini’s ‘successor’

Liverpool reportedly made a late a move to sign Juventus defender Merih Demiral last month, but were rejected by the Italian giants.

According to Sport Mediaset, the Reds made a whopping £50million offer for the Turkey international but the Old Lady stood firm.

Juventus have been applauded for their decision to rebuff Liverpool by Gazzetta dello Sport, who have labelled the 22-year-old as Giorgio Chiellini ‘natural successor’ at the Allianz.

Demiral is a world-class defender, even at his young age, and will no doubt go on to become a special player.

Liverpool did eventually find their emergency centre-half signings in Ben Davies and Demiral’s compatriot Ozan Kabak, both of whom have now had a chance to train with their new team-mates.

It’s expected one of them will make their debut this weekend in the Reds’ Premier League clash with Leicester City away from home.

One thing worth considering before assuming Liverpool were completely rebuffed by Juventus is the reported offered transfer fee of £50million, considering FSG were unwilling to spend much money over the winter with Takumi Minamino’s loan fee pretty much covering Davies and Kabak’s signings.