Leeds United resigned to losing Raphinha to Liverpool this summer – report

Liverpool are interested in Leeds United star Raphinha, with the newly promoted side said to be finding it ‘very difficult’ to stand in the winger’s way of a possible summer move.

That’s according Spanish outlet SPORT (via Sport Witness), who claim the Reds are eyeing up the Brazilian as a potential successor to either Mo Salah or Sadio Mane.

Raphinha signed for Marcelo Bielsa’s side just last year, scoring four goals and totting up four assists in 17 appearances across all competitions so far.

There has been little talk of Liverpool making a move for a new forward, but it would make some sense, given Bobby Firmino and Mane have deputies in the form of Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino.

If Xherdan Shaqiri departs Anfield this summer, as previously hinted at by GOAL, there could be space in the squad for Salah to have his own protégé.

Raphinha is typically deployed on the right-wing but has shown proficiency in the opposite role on the left, with versality being a popular route into Jurgen Klopp’s plans. One to keep an eye on, Reds!