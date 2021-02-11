LFC will likely have to leave England for ‘home tie’ v Rb Leipzig after German government decision

Liverpool may have to play the home-leg of our Champions League Last 16 tie with Rb Leipzig at a neutral venue.

Tuesday’s away tie is already taking place in Budapest, Hungary, due to COVID-travel rules in and out of Germany.

But according to Paul Joyce in the Times, Rb Leipzig have now been told they will have to quarantine upon arrival back from England, meaning they won’t be able to fulfil Bundesliga requirements – meaning they cannot do it…

As a result, UEFA may say the ‘Anfield tie’ needs to also take place at a neutral venue, which for us, descends the competition into farce.

Obviously there’s too much money for the powers that be to simply scrap it, but they should – along with this summer’s EUROs.

Imagine how Jurgen Klopp feels. He couldn’t fly home to Germany for his mother’s funeral, but is told he has to fly with 50 others to Hungary to play against a team travelling from Germany – twice.