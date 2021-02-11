Liverpool fans set up site where messages of support can be left for Jurgen Klopp, following news of his Mother’s passing

Yesterday was a really horrible day, as it became apparent that Jurgen Klopp had lost his mother Elisabeth on January 19 and hadn’t been able to attend her funeral on Tuesday this week.

The boss has been coping with all of this in the media spotlight, while his team have been struggling and reporters have been on his neck – demanding an explanation for his team’s poor form.

We can imagine Liverpool losing to Burnley on January 21 was the last thing on the boss’s mind, to be honest – and neither should it have been.

The fact he hasn’t been able to fly back to Germany to be with his family and take some time off confounds it all.

But tragedy can bring out the best in society, and we’d like to applaud a group of Reds on Twitter who have set up a site so that fans can leave messages of condolence and support for the boss, which you can find by following this link.

Over 1,000 messages have already been posted, and we imagine there’ll be plenty more.

Well done, guys.

.@LFC fans –

A few fans decided to get together & do something to show Jürgen Klopp that we're thinking of him during this difficult time. We set up a site to leave a message. We'll figure out a way to make it reach Jürgen if there's enough interest.https://t.co/glNuDsmjhA pic.twitter.com/jhIxyvVo6T — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) February 10, 2021