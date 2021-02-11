Liverpool legend tips Ozan Kabak for Anfield success: “England will suit him better than Bundesliga”

Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has tipped (loan) signing Ozan Kabak to succeed in the Premier League.

The former German midfielder, somewhat known for being a little on the pessimistic side, has told the Daily Mail he likes the Reds’ new No.19 and thinks his game is suited to English football.

“He is a physical player, loves to wrestle and [England] will suit him better than the Bundesliga,” Didi said. “He’s very capable, I like him.

“Ozan can be a bit rash but he is good enough to step up even though he’s young.”

MORE: Agent reveals he told Mane to find Sarr an apartment in Liverpool last month

Kabak is yet to make his Liverpool debut, but was named on the bench as the Reds played host to Manchester City at Anfield last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp opted to bring in the Turk, as well as Preston North End star Ben Davies, to give his squad a better chance in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

It’s expected Kabak will make his debut against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, after full week training with his new team-mates, but that’s entirely opinion based on our part.

Bringing the 20-year-old into the side will allow captain Jordan Henderson to assume his typical role in midfield, with the same going for Davies.