Lyon set to rename training ground after Gerard Houllier; want memorial match with Liverpool

Lyon are set to rename their training ground in honour of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier, who sadly died at the end of last year.

The Frenchman departed Anfield in 2004 and spent two years with the Ligue 1 giants, winning two league titles and two equivalents to the FA Community Shield.

Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed Lyon’s intention to rename their training ground, but has also expressed an interest in having an exhibition match with Liverpool in Houllier’s honour.

As reported by L’Equipe, the club president considered the former Reds boss a good friend and wants to remember him with these two gestures and a statue.

MORE: £36m midfielder rejects contract extension with Liverpool reportedly eyeing up a move

The statue will reportedly be erected outside Lyon’s training ground, which will be a suitable tribute given the forthcoming name change.

There are currently no details on the proposed exhibition match with Liverpool, but it should be fairly straightforward to arrange once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Houllier spent a total of six years with Liverpool, but also worked with Le Touqet, Noeux-les-Mines, Lens and PSG in the early stages of his managerial career.