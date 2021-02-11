Mo Salah ‘licking his lips’ ahead of Leicester City showdown for one big reason, says pundit

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah will be ‘licking his lips’ ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Leicester City this weekend, according to Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison.

The former Ireland international noted Foxes’ outstanding defender James Justin picked up a serious-looking injury in their FA Cup victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday night and may be unable to face the champions.

As quoted by HITC, Morrison told Sky Sports Salah will be relishing the chance to unleash himself upon a weakened Leicester back line.

“I think this is the perfect game to play Leicester – they have just lost Justin. They already don’t have Castagne, they are two key players,” he said.

“If Salah is on his game like he can be then I think he will be licking his lips thinking ‘who am I going to play against here?’ Licking his lips thinking he has a great opportunity.

“I think it will be a hell of a game and perfect game for Liverpool – they have too much quality to drop out of the top-four.”

While we’ll never celebrate the misfortune of others when it comes to fitness issues, Morrison does have a point – if Salah were a Leicester player, the last thing we’d want is to be forced to play anything other than our first-choice back four.

The Foxes host Liverpool on Saturday afternoon in what could be a pivotal fixture for both sides, with the Reds desperate to regain their form and Brendan Rodgers keen to build on a few decent results against Fulham, Wolves and Brighton.