Renowned journo believes LFC’s owners have ‘been superb, so supportive’ financially

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group have ‘been superb’ and ‘so supportive’ amid the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Daily Mirror journalist John Cross.

In response to his colleague Brian Reade’s article, which blamed FSG for the Reds’ faltering Premier League title defence, he said the near-£80million investment last summer excuses inaction this winter.

We live in a democracy so we can agree, debate, disagree etc… But here I am thinking Liverpool's owners have been superb, so supportive, they've been hit by a pandemic and, like many clubs Liverpool, have lost millions upon millions and still spent nearly £80m last summer. https://t.co/MRzLLWmL1e — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) February 11, 2021

Last month, a slurry of reports linked Liverpool with a host of centre-backs – but the champions were seemingly priced out of many deals and opted to move for Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

The former Preston man signed for an initial £500,000, while our new No.19 joined up on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy inserted in his contract.

It’s fair to say FSG were keeping their purse strings tight this winter, and that’s not always a bad thing – every business needs to be sustainable – but with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ruled out through injury early on in the season, one can critique Liverpool’s owners for their lack of movement in the transfer window.

The late push for Kabak and Davies seemingly only arrived after Joel Matip joined van Dijk and Gomez on the side-lines, suggesting the Reds would have been tasked with carrying on without reinforcements if the Cameroonian was able to stay fit until February.

While the club will be eternally grateful to FSG for where they’ve taken us since purchasing LFC in 2010, both on and off the field, it doesn’t mean they’ve got an immunity from criticism.