Stone-cold Mo Salah Facts: Works harder, makes more chances, scores more goals than any other forward

We honestly don’t know why there is a debate about who is the best attacker in the Premier League.

The answer is Mo Salah – the same as it is every season.

This term, he’s leading the Golden Boot race by three, sat on 16 goals with 15 games left. We reckon if he stays fit, he’ll hit late 20s before the summer.

But it’s not just his goalscoring where he’s head and shoulders above the rest.

This stat here shows that Salah puts in more presses, or defensive sprints, than any other forward:

If that wasn’t enough, this stat shows only Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish have more Expected Assists from open play/90 than Salah – and both of those are midfield playmakers. 

No other forward even makes the top five:

He’s incredible, in short – and any Liverpool fan lazily declaring we should sell him to fund a Kylian Mbappe move, or whatever, is being utterly ridiculous.

One day, when Salah has broken all Liverpool records and is sat on a beach with his feet up, fans might recognise his greatness.

Until then, we’ll keep blowing his trumpet!

 

