Stone-cold Mo Salah Facts: Works harder, makes more chances, scores more goals than any other forward

We honestly don’t know why there is a debate about who is the best attacker in the Premier League.

The answer is Mo Salah – the same as it is every season.

This term, he’s leading the Golden Boot race by three, sat on 16 goals with 15 games left. We reckon if he stays fit, he’ll hit late 20s before the summer.

But it’s not just his goalscoring where he’s head and shoulders above the rest.

This stat here shows that Salah puts in more presses, or defensive sprints, than any other forward:

Most pressure applied in the final 3rd of the pitch📊: – Mohamed Salah (178) 🥇 – Ollie Watkins (165) 🥈 – Patrick Bamford (161) 🥉 Watkins has played a game less than both Salah and Bamford. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/3CILhj25O4 — PGR (@pgr_analytics) February 10, 2021

If that wasn’t enough, this stat shows only Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish have more Expected Assists from open play/90 than Salah – and both of those are midfield playmakers.

No other forward even makes the top five:

“Selfish and greedy Salah”

— Mohamed Salah has the third highest expected assists (xA) from open play in the PL this season (Sky) pic.twitter.com/k9xPhXrTak — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) February 10, 2021

He’s incredible, in short – and any Liverpool fan lazily declaring we should sell him to fund a Kylian Mbappe move, or whatever, is being utterly ridiculous.

One day, when Salah has broken all Liverpool records and is sat on a beach with his feet up, fans might recognise his greatness.

Until then, we’ll keep blowing his trumpet!