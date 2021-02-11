Top German source says LFC like idea of €40m release-clause for Florian Neuhaus, potential Gini replacement

We’re losing count of the number of players mooted as potential Gini Wijnaldum replacements, but here is another!

German outlet Kicker write that Jurgen Klopp admires Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, a 23-year-old midfielder who has an intriguing €40m release-clause, regarded as a bargain considering the player’s age and rise.

‘Gladbach are doing ok in the Bundesliga this term, currently sitting 7th, but Neuhaus has impressed with his four goals and four assists in 19 appearances so far.

As a result of his form, he has picked up three caps for Joachim Lowe’s national side, finding the net on debut.

Wijnaldum is leaving Liverpool this summer on the expiration of his contract – and given how important the Dutchman has been to Klopp’s side over the past five seasons – it’s imperative we secure another midfielder to fill his boots.

Neuhaus is tenacious and likes to dribble through the centre of the park. He shares Wijnaldum’s ability to maintain possession under pressure, but he’s not quite as press-resistant as Gini – arguably the best on the planet at holding a ball in tight spaces.