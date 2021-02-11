(Video) Micah Richards tells funny Mo Salah stories from Fiorentina training: ‘He never passed it!’

There’s lots of great content on the Anfield Wrap, but this interview with Micah Richards is something we especially enjoyed.

In it, he discusses his time as Mo Salah’s team-mate at Fiorentina.

Salah played in Florence with Richards for six months in 2014/15, when Mo was on loan from Chelsea after the Blues deemed him not up to Premier League scratch.

How wrong they were, eh?

Richards, whose analysis sometimes annoys us on Sky Sports, speaks much more freely and relaxed here, and tells stories of Salah in training and out and about in the city.

According to Micah, Salah didn’t fancy passing much back then, either!

His nine goals in 16 appearances during this loan spell though earned him a permanent Roma transfer, and they rest is history.

Check it out below and give them a follow:

