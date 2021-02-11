(Video) Neuhaus’ best bits as LFC linked with shrewd signing of German hotshot

Another day and another midfielder linked with the job of replacing Gini Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

This time it’s Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus, with Kick crediting the Reds with interest in the 23-year-old and reporting that he has a £35million release clause.

We’d be lying if we said we knew much about the lad, so we’ve had a look on YouTube for what we believe is the best representation of the midfielder’s abilities.

Take a look at the show reel below, to get an idea of Neuhaus’ style: