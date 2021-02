Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak have been getting settled in their new surroundings on Merseyside, with the duo taking part in Liverpool training this week.

Davies is seemingly becoming fast friends with midfielder Curtis Jones, of whom he ran through a little quick-passing drill with at Kirkby yesterday.

“Got me,” the Scouser exclaimed as the centre-half played a killer ball to ‘win’ the game as the duo shared a laugh.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 4:00.