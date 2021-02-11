Yep… the eye-test is true: Stats show Thiago is a really bad tackler

We think Thiago is an incredible footballer – especially with the ball at his feet.

Yesterday, stats came out that show his passing is both progressive (meaning it takes players out of the game) and safe (meaning he doesn’t give it away).

The idea that our issues are down to his involvement is complete nonsense – and when Jordan Henderson and Fabinho return to midfield and his new team-mates find some form – we’ll see that.

But something we have noticed is Thiago’s not an especially good tackler! He slides in all of the time and gives away fouls when he could just jockey the opponent away.

None of our defenders really go to ground, so it’s been quite strange to watch.

This graph shows that of all players in the Premier League, Thiago is one of the worst for being dribbled past and giving away fouls.

This is why we want Fabinho back in at no.6, with Jordan Henderson doing the running as a no.8, which allows Thiago the freedom to worry about creativity rather than winning it back.

If Jurgen Klopp trusts Ozan Kabak to start alongside Ben Davies, perhaps we’ll see this happen – but we’re not sure the boss will risk both the new lads alongside each other just yet.

🤔 Who is the Premier League's strongest tackler? 📋 Read the full write up 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 10, 2021