Young midfielder signs pro contract with Liverpool after 12 years at the club

Liverpool youngster Dominic Corness has signed his first professional contract for the Reds, the club has officially confirmed.

The 17-year-old hails from the local area and joined the Premier League champions at the age of five, plying his trade at old Academy until very recently.

Corness is an accomplished member of Liverpool’s youth set-up, representing the U18s this season and notably scoring directly from a corner-kicks twice in one game.

MORE: Agent reveals he told Mane to find Sarr an apartment in Liverpool last month

The teenager is a naturally gifted midfielder capable of playing at full-back; he’s confident on the ball and has a wand of a left foot.

A professional contract was offered to Corness earlier this month and he wasted no time putting pen to paper to pledge his long-term future to the Reds.

It’s nice to see Liverpool rewards its most talented youth players in this manner – further down the pecking orders, kids will be looking up to the likes of Dominic and dreaming about what their futures hold.