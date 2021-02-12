Diogo Jota won’t play until March, suggests Klopp, as Liverpool’s injury woes continue

Jurgen Klopp informed journalists gathered at the pre-Leicester press conference that Diogo Jota was “close” to a return to the squad.

The German did clarify that “close” meant a further two to three-week-wait for the 24-year-old, who has been out of action since the club’s dead rubber stalemate in Midtjylland back in December.

Klopp on Jota: "Diogo is close but not as close as Naby."

With the Reds somewhat short of goals, the eventual return of the Portuguese to the starting-XI will no doubt be a considerable boost to Klopp’s side – when that day comes.

Undoubtedly, Liverpool’s struggles up top are hardly the sole fault of our usually prolific forward line.

Injuries sustained to the starting centre-back duo – further compounded by the loss of key new additions – have left the club in lurch, with Klopp forced to pull midfielders into the backline and disrupt the carefully cultivated balance of the squad.

On that basis, it would be unfair to pin all our hopes for the remainder of the term on the No.20’s return, though having the extra firepower to call upon would undeniably improve our fortunes.

By the former Dortmund coach’s estimations, Jota could be available as soon as the second-leg of our Champions League Last 16 tie with RB Leipzig, with the Reds eyeing a successful run in Europe to make up for our domestic shortcomings.