James Maddison jokes about Liverpool’s poor form

We at EOTK like James Maddison. He’s one of a select number of Premier League footballers who speaks openly in interviews and not like a press-trained robot.

He’s funny, too – and a mighty fine player to boot.

Maddison teased that playing Liverpool given our current situation will be a walk in the park for Leicester, although his tongue was firmly in cheek.

“It’s a nice easy one at the weekend!” he joked to Leicester’s official website.

“I’ve heard people say it’s probably a good time to play Liverpool.

“They’ve got a fantastic team still. I know they were beaten by Man City 4-1, but they’ve still got a top team and they’ve still got a fit squad, apart from the centre-halves.

“They’ve got a full attacking line, midfielders and the goalkeeper.”

Last season at the King Power, Liverpool put in arguably our most iconic performance of the Jurgen Klopp era.

The Reds thrashed Leicester 4-0 on Boxing Day, when they were supposed to be our closest title challengers.

It was the moment we knew we’d win the title, actually.

Right now, we’re miles off that level – but hopefully a return to the scene of the crime will inspire some running, ideas and bravery on the ball.

It’s been mighty passive of late and the intensity that defines us has gone.

A win tomorrow could turn it all around.