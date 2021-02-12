Liverpool dealt major blow with Fabinho ruled out of Leicester clash

Midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho has been ruled out of the Reds’ upcoming clash with Leicester tomorrow with a “little muscle issue”.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the Brazilian would be out of action for the meeting with former manager Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

Fabinho ruled out for #LFC trip to Leicester with a "little muscle issue". — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 12, 2021

Without the No.3 available at the weekend, the German faces the not too unfamiliar prospect of having to play Jordan Henderson in the back four again.

The question on everyone’s minds, of course, will be whether either of the club’s new signings, Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, will be given the nod for a debut, in light of Fabinho’s unavailability.

With Liverpool in dire need of some normality in midfield, and in consideration of the recent humbling performance at Anfield last weekend, it’s expected that at least one of the new boys will feature.

Given that we’ve already passed the halfway mark of the season, time is steadily running out for the side’s latest arrivals to prove themselves under Klopp and make the spot their own whilst our starting centre-back duo remain on the sidelines.

With the title now apparently out of reach, risks can no longer afford to be taken in regard to our centre-back choices, particularly given the ongoing knock-on effect of fielding midfielders like Fabinho and the skipper in the backline.