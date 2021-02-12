Liverpool undecided on whether they will move for Upamecano; Reds still face competition from two clubs

Liverpool are reportedly still considering whether or not to make a move for RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Should the Reds attempt to persuade the Frenchman to make the switch Anfield, they’ll face some hefty competition in the form of favourites Bayern Munich, and Chelsea.

“Bayern, however, remain the favourites to sign Upamecano, who left France in 2015 to embark on the well-trodden path from Liefering via Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig,” the Sky Sports journalist wrote in The Guardian. “Leipzig are resigned to the 22-year-old, who has three caps for France, leaving in the summer and are in talks to sign Mohamed Simakan from Strasbourg as a replacement.

The highly-rated 22-year-old is expected to make the move to Bayern at the end of the season, with David Alaba set to depart the Bavarians on a free.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have also identified the centre-half’s defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate, as a potential target that the club could alternatively pursue.

Having brought in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies at the end of the winter window, it’s possible that Liverpool may not even need a new defender in the summer, if one or both of their signings impress.

There are high hopes for the former who, with a £18m option to buy clause attached, could provide a cheap solution to the club when defensive options are examined at the end of the season.