Liverpool’s wage structure hints at limited summer transfer plans as revealed by social media thread

Football finance guru Mo Chatra has helped highlight what Liverpool’s summer transfer business might look like, in light of the club’s current wage structure.

With the failure to bring in a new centre-half (following the departure of Dejan Lovren) last summer, the Reds have suffered dearly this year without appropriate backup.

Injuries to Jurgen Klopp’s remaining senior centre-half, Joel Matip, and midfielder-turned-defender Fabinho, forced a late foray into the winter window for Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies.

Dependent on the performances of our most recent signings, the likelihood is that Liverpool will need to spend reasonably big on a new defender come the season end.

The extent of our involvement in the transfer market, however, will be largely influenced by our current expenses – most notably, wages, in addition to payments for Anfield’s expansion, for example.

Take a look at the tweets below, courtesy of Mo Chatra's Twitter:

One response to “Liverpool’s wage structure hints at limited summer transfer plans as revealed by social media thread”

  1. If the last part is true whose gonna spend over £100 mill on Salah or Mane this summer. Not RM or Barca, they’re skint and no doubt they’re the 2clubs they’d want to leave for.
    So don’t expect any marquee signings
    …..and next year they’ll both be 30 or approaching it and be less attractive for buying

