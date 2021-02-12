Milner explains major difference this season for Liverpool

James Milner has highlighted Liverpool’s lack of confidence this term, in comparison to the Reds unwavering self-belief in their title-winning season last year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have been a shadow of their former selves in recent times, quite understandably in light of significant losses to injury from the first-XI.

“We’d dropped that level and once you lose that confidence and that rhythm it’s difficult,” the vice-captain told the official Liverpool matchday programme (via the Echo). “I think confidence is important in anything you do. You can’t just say ‘Be confident’ as it doesn’t happen like that.”

Following last Sunday’s 4-1 humbling to Manchester City, the club has failed to amass any points from its last three home Premier League ties.

Fortunately, Liverpool’s form on their travels has been somewhat more profitable, with victories against West Ham and Tottenham in London standing out.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s wage structure hints at limited summer transfer plans as revealed by social media thread

Against an expansive side like Leicester, the Reds will, theoretically, have every opportunity to stamp their authority on the game.

Despite Milner’s assertions, however, it has to be noted that there is only so much confidence that can make up for the kind of losses to personnel that we have sustained this season.

Regardless of what the likes of Roy Keane, and other narrow-minded pundits, come up with, the simple of the fact of the matter is that we can’t expect the players to reach the same dizzying heights of the prior term whilst missing several key components.