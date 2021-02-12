Naby Keita ‘still not there’ says Jurgen Klopp, as hopes of imminent return quashed

There were quiet suggestions Naby Keita would train this week and be available for selection this weekend against Leicester, but Jurgen Klopp quashed them today.

David Lynch shared the quotes from this morning’s press-conference on Twitter:

Klopp on Naby Keita: "It was a hamstring, a slightly bigger one. He is back on the pitch but not with the team yet. He is in individual sessions, hard sessions, but still not there." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 12, 2021

Keita’s last Liverpool appearance was the 7-0 victory over Crystal Palace, in which he shone.

But we haven’t seen him since, which very much defeats the purpose of having a £50m+ midfielder on the books.

He’s brilliant when fit, but he very often isn’t, which has defined his Liverpool tenure to date.

As fans, we’re longing for his return, as his dribbling and dynamism will inject something the current midfield is badly missing.

But really, we should simply not put any expectations on Keita and allow him to return when his body is ready, as in the past he’s maybe been rushed back which hasn’t helped.

There’s still a great player in there somewhere, and our faith in him remains.