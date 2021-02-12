Reds dealt transfer blow with LFC-linked Upamecano poised for Bayern switch

Dayot Upamecano has reportedly decided on his next destination once the season ends, with RMC journalist Loic Tanzi claiming that the Frenchman is set on a switch to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga and Champions League-holders were considered favourites to secure the 22-year-old’s signature at the end of the season.

Dayot Upamecano a choisi son prochain club. Ce sera le Bayern Munich sauf retournement de situation. Un accord a été trouvé. Le Bayern va payer la clause du joueur à Leipzig #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) February 12, 2021

Hansi Flick’s side’s success in their pursuit of the French international puts Liverpool and Chelsea’s interest to bed, barring a sudden u-turn on the matter.

Prompted by further injuries in the heart of the defence, the Reds have already acted in the winter window to strengthen their backline with the additions of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak.

The latter was brought on loan for the remainder of the season, with Liverpool possessing the option to purchase the centre-half for £18m, should Jurgen Klopp be satisfied with what he sees from the Turk.

With the side’s season utterly derailed by the loss of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries – freak occurrences as they were – some focused investment in the centre of defence is expected to avoid a repeat next term.

Ibrahima Konate and, most recently, Jules Kounde are two of several targets to have been identified for Klopp, though the performances of Kabak in the remainder of the season could encourage the club to avoid further defensive reinforcements.