Salah’s best mate Dejan Lovren makes transfer prediction Liverpool fans will love

Mo Salah will stay at Liverpool for plenty more seasons, providing the love keeps coming from the fans and the club, reckons Dejan Lovren.

The Croatian left Liverpool for Russia in the summer of 2020, and the fact he wasn’t replaced has cost us badly, considering the season-ending injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Salah has been excellent individually and already has 21 goals this season, despite Liverpool’s collective struggles since Christmas.

There have been murmurs of a potential exit for the Egyptian, with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rumennigge recently claiming he’d love to have Salah in Munich, but Lovren reckons his old pal will be with us for good.

“I think it needs to be from both ways, the love,” Lovren told talkSPORT.

“Like I see it now, they have it. So why not?

“Mo is in the best age of his football career, he’s 28. Maybe he looks a little bit older! But he’s in the peak of his form, so why not stay another four, five, six years?

“Of course [he is committed]. Not just for Liverpool, he’s for all the fans around, his supporters and for himself,” he continued.

“He’s his biggest critic when he doesn’t do well.

“I’m not surprised that he’s doing quite well individually. Maybe not in the team performance, but individually when you look at how many goals he’s scored, he’s doing amazing at the moment.”

It’s great that Salah has been scoring, but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino need to join in!

Both have just one Premier League goal in 2021, which considering the midfield isn’t chipping in with any – puts a lot of onus on Salah to find the back of the net.

Mo loves scoring goals, but we need to share the load a little more.

Diogo Jota should be back soon – which will help too – of course.