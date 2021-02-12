Schalke boss reveals Liverpool’s Kabak signing orchestrated by former Red

Schake’s manager, Christian Gross, shared that Philipp Degen helped arranged the transfer of Ozan Kabak to Liverpool.

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi went to the German outfit, freeing up Jurgen Klopp’s side to pursue a loan deal for the highly-rated Turk.

“He (Degen) is super networked in football. Without him, [Shkodran] Mustafi would not have come to us. He came because Philipp called Jürgen Klopp. Because Philipp knew that Liverpool were looking for a central defender,” the Schalke manager told Blick (via Football365). “And he asked whether Liverpool was interested in Ozan Kabak – so Philipp knew that Schalke could possibly give Kabak to Liverpool – and he could bring Mustafi to Schalke.”

The German defender was initially thought to be one of the Reds defensive targets, with the club deciding to become active in the transfer window in light of injuries sustained to Fabinho and Joel Matip.

It was another masterclass (in the time available) from Michael Edwards, with Liverpool securing the services of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak; the latter a convenient loan solution, with an added option to buy for £18m in the summer.

As things stand, the pair have a limited amount of time to earn a permanent spot in the starting XI – particularly so for the 20-year-old.

It’s great to see a former Red keeping an eye out for his old club in helping to orchestrate the move of the Turkey international to Anfield.

We’ve high hopes for the young centre-half, who could prove to be an absolute bargain for the club, should Klopp be suitably impressed before the season end.