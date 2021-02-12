Sevilla want over £70m for Liverpool-linked 5’10” centre-back – report

Sevilla will reportedly hold out for a fee in excess of £70m for star defender Jules Kounde, according to HITC.

The Spanish outfit rejected a bid of £50m from Manchester City for the Frenchman in the summer, who informed Canal Football Club of Pep Guardiola’s interest in him.

Despite being a remarkable reader of the game, the 22-year-old’s height – standing remarkably short for a centre-half at 5’10” – will no doubt be an issue for many suitors.

For Premier League clubs who require combative defenders that are capable of making their presence felt during set-pieces and crosses, Kounde’s notable deficiency in height would arguably come in the way of a big-money move elsewhere.

Adding on top the former Bordeaux man’s reported valuation of £70m, we at the EOTK would have to express some serious doubt over the likelihood of such a bid materialising on Liverpool’s end.

Considering that the likes of Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano (to name a couple) would potentially be available for less – not to mention the financial impact of COVID-19 – the club will likely pursue other options.