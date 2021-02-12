(Video) Kounde’s La Liga highlights: the ball-playing centre-back nicknamed ‘Cafu’ by his teammates

Jules Kounde has recently been linked with a switch to Anfield this summer, following a remarkable couple of seasons with Sevilla in La Liga.

Despite being somewhat short in stature, the 22-year-old is surprisingly effective in the air and a remarkable dribbler from the back.

The Frenchman had been in talks with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in regards to a move to the Premier League last summer, though the Citizens eventually settled for Ruben Dias.

A fee in excess of £70m would reportedly be required to prise the centre-back away from Spain, which could present something of a stumbling block to the Reds come the season end, in light of the financial ramifications of the pandemic.

