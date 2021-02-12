(Video) LFC-linked Jules Kounde’s unbelievable solo goal against Barcelona

Reported Liverpool target Jules Kounde’s opening goal against Barcelona mid-week was truly something to behold.

The Frenchman produced a frankly remarkable solo run, tearing past three opposition players before netting past Ter Stegen to open the scoring in the first-leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Valued at £70m, the 22-year-old may be beyond the club’s means this summer, particularly should loan signing Ozan Kabak impress in the time remaining this season.

Nonetheless, it’s hard not to picture the centre-back exercising his incredible ball-playing ability under Jurgen Klopp, with the attribute highly prized by the German at Liverpool, in relation to his defenders.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Premier Sports:

How about this from Jules Koundé against Barcelona last night 😍 A special talent…@SevillaFC_ENG pic.twitter.com/bLM1eSBDSJ — Marathonbet (@marathonbet) February 11, 2021