Alex McLeish explains why LFC may be interested in ‘game-changer’ Raphinha

Alex McLeish has suggested that Liverpool may be attracted to Raphinha due to the Brazilian’s sheer work-rate on and off the ball.

The Leeds winger has been in scintillating form of late, registering seven goal contributions in the Premier League in his last nine games.

“Game-changer, a game-changer and we discussed his work rate weeks ago when he lost the ball and he chased a player right across to the other side of the pitch,” the former Scotland manager told Football Insider. “Not just that, when the ball went he went for that as well. Sometimes you can call that headless chicken but he was in a position where he could do it and it wasn’t drawing his defenders out of position for the opposition to go in between them.”

At 24-years-old, the former Rennes man would be in a similar category to Diogo Jota as part of the future of Liverpool’s forward line, with Mo Salah and co. all heading toward their 30s.

As a transfer, it would make a great deal of sense on paper, particularly factoring in certain attributes and the winger’s current placement with a lower league side.

Being in the Premier League, with a contract set to run until 2024, the forward would hardly come ludicrously cheap, though it’s a potentially bargain option for the Reds compared to what other clubs might charge for a finished article.

Should the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri end up departing the club as some suspect, we could potentially amass the necessary funds to make a move for Raphinha.