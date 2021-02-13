(Image) Liverpool v Leicester team news confirmed as Ozan Kabak makes his debut for Reds

We have the team news for you – Jurgen Klopp has handed Ozan Kabak his debut ahead of Liverpool’s impending clash with former manager Brendan Rodgers’ high-flying Leicester side.

Ben Davies will have to wait a little while longer for his first start for the Reds, with Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips favoured on the bench, and skipper Jordan Henderson partnering the Turkey international in the back four.

Jurgen Klopp has made one alteration to the midfield trio he favoured against Manchester City, with Thiago Alcantara dropping to the bench; James Milner, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones all start.

It’s the usual suspects for Liverpool up top, with Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane taking their favoured spots in the forward line.

For the team news in full, check out the image below: