James Milner picks up knock midgame; Liverpool have 10 out injured

James Milner has added to Liverpool’s burgeoning injury list, with the Reds having picked up four injuries in the last week to the 35-year-old, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, and Fabinho.

With the Englishman switched for Thiago Alcantara early in the first-half, the club now has 10 of its players out of action for the foreseeable future.

Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be wanting to pull his hair out, with the latest injury to his trusted Vice-Captain meaning that his side have almost accumulated a team’s worth of sidelined stars.

READ MORE: Liverpool forward suffers hamstring injury ahead of Leicester tie to add to Reds’ struggles

As Rio Ferdinand was keen to highlight prior to the game, few other clubs would be able to manage the fallout of our crisis as effectively as Liverpool have, but the mounting injury list is making that task increasingly unmanageable.

Certainly, when one considers the injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Fabinho and Milner, to name a few, it’s remarkable that Klopp’s men are still hanging on to a spot in the top four.

The eventual return of the Brazilian and our No.20 will no doubt be a massive boost for our chances of qualifying for the Champions League by the season end – it couldn’t come soon enough.