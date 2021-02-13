Jamie Carragher labels Thiago a liability as Spaniard’s silly tackling costs Reds

Thiago wasn’t supposed to play 75 minutes today.

The Spaniard started on the bench due to a muscle injury but had to come off it due to an injury to James Milner…

He looked off the pace, in fairness – and his passing wasn’t as crisp as it can be.

The issue though was off the ball. He was clearly trying to slide in less, but by dangling a silly foot out on Harvey Barnes when Liverpool were 1-0 up, we conceded a freekick that led to the equaliser and the meltdown that followed…

Jamie Carragher labelled Thiago a defensive liability on Twitter post-match – while also questioning what has happened with Alisson – who made another costly error.

Liverpool outstanding up until 1-1. Thiago a liability defensively! The Keeper’s decision making gone awol last 2 games!! #LEILIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 13, 2021

Ideally, Thiago would be in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and they’d do the defending for him – but that’s not going to happen any time soon so we should stop pining for it, really.