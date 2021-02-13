Liverpool forward suffers hamstring injury ahead of Leicester tie to add to Reds’ struggles

Liverpool have suffered yet another injury, with forward Divock Origi ruled out of the tie with Leicester City with a hamstring injury.

The Belgian is the latest Red to join the sidelines, in a season that has ultimately been defined by the club’s ludicrous injury list.

Origi had been set to play his 100th league game for the side, but will now face a potentially lengthy spell out of action.

Jurgen Klopp has benefitted from little luck this term when it comes to his squad, with his starting centre-back duo both out with long-term injuries – in addition to his backup choices, Fabinho and Joel Matip.

Liverpool’s struggles have effectively ruled them out of a title challenge, with the German shifting the club’s ambitions this year and asserting that the new priority must be qualifying for the Champions League spots.

It’s a strange scenario to come to terms with, considering how the Reds romped their way to a first tile in 30 years and a rather remarkable 18 point lead over rivals Manchester City.

Given the repercussions of losing a host of centre-halves, however, one might fairly argue that we’ve done well to hang on to a place in the top four so far.

