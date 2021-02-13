Liverpool risk losses of up to £150m if they fall out of top four: “5th vs 4th is far more important than 1st vs 2nd”

Liverpool are at risk of losing an enormous amount of income – potentially between £40-£150m – should they fail to qualify for the Champions League this term, as reported by Football Insider.

On 40 points thus far, the Reds are not comfortably ahead of Everton and Aston Villa, both possessing games in hand, not to forget a potentially revitalised Chelsea side knocking on the door of the top four places.

“The important thing for them is Champions League qualification, that’s worth somewhere between £40m and £150m depending on how far you get in the competition,” columnist Kieran Maguire said. “The difference between finishing 1st and finishing 2nd is less then £2m in prize money. From a financial point of view, 5th vs 4th is far more important than 1st vs 2nd.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s men having recently succumbed to a 4-1 loss at home to Manchester City, many have now officially ruled the Merseysiders out of the title race.

Top four, as the German was keen to emphasise, must now be considered the absolute priority for the club.

READ MORE: Alex McLeish explains why LFC may be interested in ‘game-changer’ Raphinha

One can hardly blame the former Dortmund coach for highlighting the point, particularly considering what Champions League qualification is worth.

Adding on top the financial ramifications of COVID-19, Liverpool cannot afford to fall outside of the top four places come the season end – particularly not if they wish to do any transfer business in the summer and still have the same pull with players.