Ozan Kabak set for debut v Leicester, James Pearce confirms

Ozan Kabak is set to make his debut for Liverpool in the club’s impending tie with Leicester City, James Pearce has confirmed.

The full team news is still yet to be released, though one might reasonably expect Jurgen Klopp to have selected his skipper, Jordan Henderson, alongside the Turk in the back four.

With Fabinho potentially out of action for the next few games with a “little muscle issue”, the time arguably could not be more ideal for the on loan Schalke man.

Considering that the 20-year-old is not a permanent signing, as of yet – pending Liverpool’s decision on his £18m option to buy clause – the defender ideally has to start the vast majority of the Reds remaining fixtures.

We have a limited amount of time to utilise the No.19’s services, so it makes sense that Klopp is already attempting to bring the centre-half into the side.

Should Kabak suitably impress today, the German may be tempted to pair the highly-rated youngster with Fabinho for the rest of the season.

More importantly, our potential transfer business this summer could be significantly altered, should the defender exceed the club’s expectations.