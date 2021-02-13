Scott Parker ‘disappointed’ with tribunal ruling for potentially ‘top class’ Harvey Elliott

Fulham boss Scott Parker has shared his “disappointment” with the compensation provided for Harvey Elliott’s departure, as reported by Sky Sports.

The club is set to hand over a record compensation fee for the starlet of around £4m, half of what the London side originally wanted for their former player.

“£4m for a player we have developed, given his Premier League debut at such a tender age, he is one player that we thought the world of. And helped him in that process,” the 40-year-old said. “To then leave like he did… and go to a tribunal where you get £4m, or up to £4m like has been suggested. It’s certainly from my position, it’s madness really.”

To have developed such a potentially world-class talent, only to lose out to a bigger side for a compensation fee will, understandably, have caused some degree of frustration.

We at the EOTK are particularly excited to observe the Liverpool youngster’s future at Anfield, not to mention the remainder of a highly successful season on loan to Blackburn.

Capable of playing across the front-three, Elliott’s versatility will theoretically offer Jurgen Klopp an option going forward next season, should funds for a transfer foray be limited to bringing in a new defender.

With it being clear to many that the Championship is probably below the Reds loanee’s ability, it may be time to throw the 17-year-old in the deep end and see how he fares in the top-flight.