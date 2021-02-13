(Video) Barnes adds to Liverpool misery with third Leicester goal

In a game that seemed to suddenly shift in a matter of seconds, Harvey Barnes piled on to Liverpool’s torturous finish to the second-half of their 3-1 loss to Leicester with a pinpoint effort into the bottom-left corner.

The 23-year-old ran on to a well-taken through ball from Wilfred Ndidi, outpacing Ozan Kabak to net the Foxes third of the afternoon.

With the Reds having initially gone ahead, courtesy of some wonderful link-up play between Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah, the collapse that followed felt like it belonged to a completely different side.

Liverpool did show some glimpses of their former dangerous selves, though it’s admittedly hard to see the positives after witnessing such a sudden meltdown late in the game.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Harvey Barnes settles it 🔵 Leicester City leave Liverpool stunned with three goals in six minutes! pic.twitter.com/NDshsdHVOE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021