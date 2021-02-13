(Video) Firmino denied from point-blank range by worldie Schmeichel save

Bobby Firmino was denied a golden opportunity to put Liverpool ahead in the first-half of our encounter with Leicester City, courtesy of a remarkable, one-handed save from Kasper Schmeichel.

Swinging his foot at a headed pass in the box, the Brazilian should have really netted the opportunity, though we couldn’t possibly take away credit from the Danish shotstopper for pulling out an absolutely world-class save.

The Reds have started brightly at the King Power Stadium, at the time of writing, though a breakthrough has yet to be found.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

The arm strength from Kasper Schmeichel! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/a3h6vBBEcV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021