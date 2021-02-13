(Video) Kabak and Alisson collide in disastrous mix up to hand Leicester open goal

Jamie Vardy helped Leicester turn the game on its head, capitalising on a bizarre collision between Alisson Becker and Ozan Kabak outside of Liverpool’s 18-yard-box to put the Foxes 2-1 up.

Watching the path of the ball overhead, the Reds’ new loan signing appeared to be unaware of the oncoming Brazilian keeper.

As the No.1 came to clear the danger, the two collided leaving Vardy with an open run at goal.

We’re struggling to fathom how the game has turned around quite so quickly for us, but it just doesn’t look like it’s going to be our day.

Leicester turn the game on its head with two goals in the blink of an eye! 😮 A breakdown in communication at the back and Jamie Vardy pounces! pic.twitter.com/LVooLj3Dtr — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021