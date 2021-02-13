(Video) Klopp issues clipped response to journalist’s ridiculous title question

When asked in his post-match presser whether Liverpool were officially out of the title race, Jurgen Klopp conceded that it was indeed the case.

The German looked absolutely incredulous before he provided his clipped, one-word reply to the journalist in question.

Given that the Reds are already 10 points behind their rivals, Manchester City – not to mention that Klopp had already clarified that we were in a fight for the top four – the obsession over the club’s involvement in a potential title challenge seems a bit ridiculous.

It’s clear for all to see, considering our current injury crisis, that performances this term have dropped off massively since our prior campaign – it just comes off almost as an attempt to dig in the knife.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:09):

🗣️"We have to avoid mistakes, we have to avoid misunderstandings. We cannot avoid mistakes of VAR." Jurgen Klopp provides a definitive answer (another one) on #LFC's title challenge and the collision between Alisson and Kabak 🇹🇷🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/kt3Ro6Tld8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 13, 2021