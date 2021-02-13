(Video) Klopp reacts to calamitous collision between Kabak and Alisson: ‘We need to get used to each other’

Jurgen Klopp refused to criticise either one of Alisson Becker and Ozan Kabak, after the pair collided in the second-half to hand Jamie Vardy a run at an open goal.

Tracking the path of an overhead ball, the Turkish international was completely unaware that he was set on a collision course with the shotstopper, taking out the Brazilian as he swung his leg for a clearance.

It’s a moment of miscommunication between defender and keeper, though one that may be unfair to lambast the youngster for, considering that the on loan Schalke man is yet to have fully settled into the squad

We could argue that it’s not a mistake Kabak would have made were he well-acquainted with the playing habits and styles of his new teammates – as such, we’d be more than hesitant to throw the 20-year-old under the bus.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:02), courtesy of BT Sport: