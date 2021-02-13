(Video) Klopp suggests Alisson may have been at fault for second Leicester goal

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Alisson Becker may have been partly at fault for Jamie Vardy’s goal, which put the Foxes 2-1 up against the Reds.

The Brazilian had collided with Ozan Kabak outside of the 18-yard-box, after the 20-year-old failed to notice the onrushing shotstopper coming to clear the ball.

Klopp insinuated that the No.1 did not make his presence well-known to the Turk, with the former Dortmund coach admitting that he didn’t hear the keeper shout to warn the defender.

It’s a frustrating moment of miscommunication between the pair, but one that was hardly helped by the earlier VAR call that awarded Brendan Rodgers’ side a contentious equaliser.

You can watch the clip below (at 2:40), courtesy of BT Sport:

"We were the clear dominant side, we played good football." "You saw that we tried everything, it's not that we didn't try." Jurgen Klopp spoke to @TheDesKelly after a difficult day for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/vVSlRRUaNq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021