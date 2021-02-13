(Video) Leicester star admitted ref Anthony Taylor ‘looked lost’ during VAR incident

James Maddison has claimed Anthony Taylor looked lost during the VAR incident that changed today’s game.

Leicester’s freekick goal was ruled out, due to Daniel Amartey being offside, but the VAR overruled it because of a stupid, unfair decision.

A blurry line was drawn halfway through Amartey’s leg – and it didn’t go our way – which it never does.

After this moment, we messed up of our own accord. This is a fact – and we’d be surprised if we finished in the top four right now.

The confidence is shot, but we actually played really well up until the equalising goal – although that feels like a very long time ago already!

"I didn't know what was going on, Anthony Taylor looked lost as well!" "That's what Jamie Vardy does, he sniffs out opportunities." James Maddison speaks on the VAR confusion surrounding his goal and a fantastic result for Leicester City. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/ltqfOtWik0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021