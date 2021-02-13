(Video) ‘Looks like a clear offside’ – Klopp disputes game-changing VAR call that awarded Leicester’s equaliser

Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings on VAR’s contentious offside call, which allowed Leicester back in the tie, clear.

The German told Des Kelly post-match that he felt those at Stockley Park had made the wrong decision.

Daniel Amartey was the source of the initial call, affecting Alisson Becker’s judgement prior to the Foxes’ first effort of the afternoon.

However, VAR overturned the decision on the basis that Bobby Firmino’s foot was supposedly playing the 26-year-old onside.

With lines of various lengths, angles and thickness being tossed about haphazardly as if by an over-excited child with a box of Lego, it’s difficult to not feel somewhat cheated by the decision to award Maddison’s equaliser.

We’re at fault for the second goal, and the third to an extent, but you have to wonder how the tie may have played out without that first Leicester goal to draw the two clubs level.

