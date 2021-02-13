(Video) Mo Salah penalty shout: VAR checks and doesn’t award Liverpool spot-kick

There was a shout for a Liverpool penalty early on v Leicester today.

Mo Salah picked the ball up on the right of the area, and cut inside Ricardo Pereira, who does make slight contact with the Egyptian as he tries to chase the ball.

For us though, it’s not a penalty. There just isn’t enough in it and Salah is looking for it a little too much…

Still though, it’s the same kind of thing VAR spent seven minutes looking at against Brighton earlier in the season, eventually awarding Danny Welbeck a penalty against us, which even the striker admitted was soft.

But there’s been no consistency all season, so the most important thing is for the decision to be a correct one, which for us, this is.